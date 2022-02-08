Lee Sang Hee to reunite with ‘All of Us Are Dead’ director for new thriller drama lead by Park Bo Young?

According to many media reports on February 8th, Lee Sang Hee will appear in Lee Jae Gyu's next film 'Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary' which is a healing drama based on the experiences of a real nurse, based on the original webtoon of the same name by writer Iraha. It depicts the colourful story of a psychiatric ward centering on the nurse Jung Sheena.

Lee Sang Hee joins director Lee Jae Gyu once again with 'Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary' following 'All of Us Are Dead'. In 'All of Us Are Dead', Lee Sang Hee lit up her heavy presence as Park Seon Hwa, an English teacher and a second-year class 5 teacher at Hyosan High School, where the zombie virus began.

With her amazing acting skills that vividly express her characters as if they were alive and breathing, she played an active role by adding depth to her youthful zombies. After working with Lee Sang Hee in 'All of Us Are Dead', director Lee Jae Gyu chose her once again for his next work, 'Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary'.

As it is a passage that shows her trust and evaluation toward Lee Sang Hee as it is, expectations are growing for Lee Sang Hee's performance in her next work. In addition to Lee Sang Hee, Park Bo Young was asked to appear in 'Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary'.

