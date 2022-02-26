Lee Sang Woo, AOA’s Hyejeong and more to act in the new mystery thriller film ‘The Hotel’?

'The Hotel' is a mystery thriller that takes place when people with their own complex stories gather at 'The Hotel'. Lee Sang Woo, Shin Hye Jeong, Myung Se Bin, Kwon Hyuk, Lee Do Yeon, Yoo Da Mi, etc. have confirmed the casting combination of actors with unique charms, and the scene of the script reading full of passion was revealed.

First, Lee Sang Woo took on the role of 'Mr. Yoon', the general manager of 'The Hotel' and mysterious charm. 'The Hotel' is his comeback to the screen after about 13 years, and he is expected to create a cool charm by perfectly expressing the character who holds his own secret in an infinitely soft smile. Next, Shin Hye Jeong will take on the role of 'Ho Eun', a mysterious woman who came to 'The Hotel' to complete her writing and will show off her unique personality.

Myung Se Bin's role of 'Lee Jung Eun’ is a person who rests in 'The Hotel', who came to know her husband's affair, and who will do anything to raise her daughter into the best ballerina. Rookie Kwon Hyuk will become the man who entered 'The Hotel' to find a friend who ran away with all his fortune. Lee Do Yeon takes on the role of 'Mina', who hates ballet to death, which she started just for her mother.

On the other hand, while actors full of individuality gathered in one place to complete a fresh meeting, at the reading site ahead of the full-scale filming, the passionate performances of the actors reminiscent of the actual filming site were added, raising expectations for the perfect synergy of those who will face on the screen.

