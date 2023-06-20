Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji's Genius, Earth gets scrapped in pre-production stage

Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji were reported to star in Genie, Earth on April 4, and they were positively reviewing the K-drama. On June 20, it was reported that Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji's upcoming K-drama Genie, Earth has officially been canceled due to various different reasons.

Why did Genie, Earth get cancelled?

A South Korean media outlet reported on June 20, that the production of Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji's new K-drama Genie, Earth has been officially canceled. The drama was in its pre-production stage and many essentials required for the production were lacking, due to improper investment and organization to support the K-drama. Other activities planned for the promotion apart from filming the K-drama have also been suspended indefinitely. The cast of the K-drama Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji has also moved on to look for new projects in the future.

Genie, Earth

Genie, Earth is about a former prosecutor who gained supernatural powers through alien means and fights against the evil powers who are trying to take over the world. This melodramatic, fantasy, action, comedy K-drama was supposed to cast Lee Sang Yeob as the former prosecutor Oh Gyu Tae, along with Jung Eun Ji who was supposed to take the role of former special forces counter-terrorism instructor Yoo Ye Joo. Fans were excited to see what kind of chemistry the two will portray in this drama where Jung Eun Ji helps Lee Sang Yeob to save the world. It was also supposed to be director Heo Jong Ho's first ever K-drama who is known for his films like Angry Lawyer, Monster, and Countdown. Writer Park Hee Gang was the screenwriter for the drama. It was previously reported that Daydream Entertainment will produce it, however, the organization was not decided. This became one of the reasons why the K-drama Genie, Earth got canceled in its pre-production stage.

Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji

Actor Lee Sang Yeob is known for his role in While You Were Sleeping and Eve, he has also gained attention for his appearance in the variety show called Sixth Sense. Apink's Jung Eun Ji is famous for her character in Reply 1997, one of the famous Reply series written by Lee Woo Jeong. Jung Eun Ji also gained attention for her exceptional acting portraying the character of Kang Ji Gu in Work, Later and Drink, Now and Drinking Women City 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eve star Lee Sang Yeob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji cast as leads for upcoming fantasy drama Genie Earth