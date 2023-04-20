Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye starrer drama My Loverly Boxer, Kwon Sook unveils first teaser poster

KBS drama 'My Loverly Boxer, Kwon Sook' has released its first teaser poster, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come in the upcoming series. The drama is set to air in the second half of 2023 and boasts a talented cast, including Lee Sang Yeob, Kim So Hye, and WINNER's Kim Jin Woo. The drama will be Directed by Choi Sang Yeol and Hong Eun Mi while written by Kim Min Joo and produced by Park Gi Ho. Lee Jae Woong the director of Gojan Gymnasium is said to make a guest appearance in the drama.

The teaser poster features a pair of boxing gloves kept beside a donut that is half-eaten in a boxing ring. The poster's tagline reads, "To where did the genius boxer disappear?”It's clear from the poster that 'My Loverly Boxer, Kwon Sook' will focus heavily on the sport of boxing and the transformation that takes place when one steps into the ring.

Kim Tae Young (Lee Sang Yeob) is a ruthless sports agent. He recruits exceptional athletes and gets as much money as he can from them in a short period of time before they burn out. Kim Hee Won is one of his clientele. He's a fantastic baseball pitcher who, unlike his previous clients, means something to Kim Tae Young. Kim Tae Young is assigned to bring female boxer Lee Kwon Sook (Kim So Hye) back to the boxing arena for Kim Hee Won, who is in a terrible circumstance. Lee Kwon Sook, then 17, became an elite fighter three years ago. She remained unbeaten in all of her bouts, and she helped to popularise the sport. Lee Kwon Sook vanished without a trace. Kim Tae Young approaches Lee Kwon Sook, who has begun a new life away from boxing, for Kim Hee Won.

Fans of Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye are eagerly anticipating the drama's release, especially after seeing the teaser poster. The poster's use of contrast and shadows hints at a gritty and intense storyline, which is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. 'My Loverly Boxer, Kwon Sook' is just one of many highly anticipated K-dramas set to air in 2023. With its talented cast and intriguing storyline, it's sure to make a splash when it finally hits the airwaves.

