Lee Sang Yeob CONFIRMS as main lead alongside Seo Ye Ji in tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Eve’

Lee Sang Yeob takes on the role of Seo Eun Pyeong, the youngest member of the National Assembly in the drama. Seo Eun Pyeong is a gifted child from an orphanage who decides to become an absolute authority with great power as he watches the innocent family of Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji) being trampled on. It is expected that they will be able to overcome the painful past and settle on the track of success.

Lee Sang Yeob, the only villain in the previous MBC drama 'On The Verge of Sanity', showed a 180-degree transformation of acting by disassembling and winning the Male Excellence Award in the miniseries section of the '2021 MBC Drama Awards'. Contrary to Han Se Kwon, who showed his desire for social success, this drama is going to show a man's spirit of sacrifice to protect a woman who has completely changed his view of life.

The attention is focused on what kind of character Lee Sang Yeob, who has built up a solid filmography regardless of genre, will create with his irreplaceable charm and impeccable performance.

‘Eve’ is a romance drama dealing with the inside story of a chaebol’s 2 trillion won (approximately $1.7 billion) divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation. Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji), who was born from a genius father and a beautiful mother, goes through an unfortunate family affair and transforms into a woman who is likened to a ‘dangerous flower’ with a fatal charm. She is the woman at the center of the unbelievably expensive divorce lawsuit.

We are looking forward to the new chemistry to be shown between Seo Ye Ji and Lee Sang Yeob.

