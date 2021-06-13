Lee Sang Yeob gets into character as a sly office worker ridden with insecurities in latest teasers

Check out the teasers of SBS’ very relatable upcoming comedy show ‘On The Verge of Insanity’ revolving around office workers.

SBS’ upcoming comedy show ‘On The Verge of Insanity’ has released teaser stills for lead actor, Lee Sang Yeob in character. The drama previously released individual posters giving a glimpse of the characters’ lives. The stills released today give a glimpse into Lee Sang Yeob’s role in the show as Han Se Kwon.

‘On The Verge of Insanity’ is a comedy drama that revolves around the lives of middle-aged office workers and their endless struggles in the corporate world. Lee Sang Yeob plays the character of Han Se Kwon, who is charming but is also great at sweet-talking his ways out of trouble and climbing up the social ladder. Thanks to his ‘skills’, he has become the youngest team leader at Hanmyung Electronics. Han Se Kwon also has the label of ‘Golden boy’, as he is a relative of the company’s CEO Han Seung Gi, played by the talented Jo Bok Rae.

Even though he’s the youngest team leader and considered a ‘legend’, Han Se Kwon is plagued with insecurities. He wants to achieve more and be a part of the company’s “royal family” by rising to the very top. However, things will go for a tussle as his ex-wife and new co-worker will become an obstacle in his path to success.

Check out the teasers of Lee Sang Yeob as Han se Kwon below:

The drama ‘On The Verge of Insanity’ will showcase themes such as changes in the workplace, betrayals, manipulation, resignations, rejections, relationships with colleagues and more. It stars other actors such as Jung Jae Young, Moon So Ri and Kim Ga Eun in the leads.

The drama will be released on June 23 at 9 PM KST.

