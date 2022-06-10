Lee Sang Yeob & Jessi NOT dating; Former’s agency releases statement after ‘Sixth Sense 3’ photos

Variety show ‘Sixth Sense 3’ fans have a new update about their favourite pair from the show. On June 8, the official Instagram handle of the popular tvN show put up still cuts of its two regular cast members, actor Lee Sang Yeob and singer-rapper Jessi. They captioned the images with ‘Real couple moment’. They used the term “부부” which is usually applied to a married couple while further adding, “A variety show is just a variety show. Let's not misunderstand.”

Check out the still cuts below.

The post was flooded with comments from fans shipping the two while some also asked the broadcasting station to not play with their hearts as they know they are not a real couple. Even then, Lee Sang Yeob’s agency saw to it that they clarify any rumours that arose after the post was made.

UNGBIN ENS Entertainment later released a statement making their stand about the rumours. They cleared the air by stating that Lee Sang Yeob and Jessi are in fact not dating and that the post was meant for fun. They emphasized the last bit of the caption where it was specifically mentioned that it was done for entertainment.

It is known that Lee Sang Yeob and Jessi have a very popular and favored love line on the show, so much so that the fans have been curious if the two have actually begun dating in real life. The artists have always denied any such rumors and continue to play their part in the show. ‘Sixth Sense’ is currently airing its 3rd season.

Jessi has recently bid goodbye to her own YouTube interview program ‘Jessi’s Showterview’ while Lee Sang Yeob currently stars as Seo Eun Pyeong in ‘Eve’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are the Top 10 moments from TXT’s visit to Jessi’s Showterview