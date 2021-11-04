Lee Sang Yi and Kim Sae Ron reportedly cast alongside Woo Do Hwan in upcoming drama ‘Hounds’

On November 4, the Gold Medalist side told Newsen, "Kim Sae Ron is positively considering her appearance in 'Hounds'." Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the Netflix original 'Hounds' is a noir action movie depicting the story of three men who are entangled in debt and try to get out of debt. Director Kim Joo Hwan, who directed the films 'Youth Police' and 'The Lion', will write and direct the script himself.

Woo Do Hwan, who is scheduled to return in January next year, is considering the appearance, and Park Sung Woong has been confirmed to join. Kim Sae Ron, who recently celebrated her 12th anniversary since her debut, has been building up her filmography step by step as she rose to stardom with the movie 'The Mister'. Attention is focused on whether Kim Sae Ron, who is still active, will appear in 'Hounding Dogs'.

Lee Sang Yi is working with Woo Do Hwan as the main character of Netflix's new series 'Hounds'." 'Hounds’ is a work based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It is a noir action film that depicts the story of three men who are entangled in debt and try to get out of debt.

Lee Sang Yi is a versatile actor. He made a variety of appearances from 'Prison Playbook' to 'Suits' and 'Special Labour Inspector Jo', and recently, through the dramas 'Once Again' and 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', he gained an image of a handsome man and made a snow stamp in the bedroom. Also, after finishing 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', they visit the stage again with the musical 'Gentleman's Guide'.

