Lee Sang Yi joins Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung’s upcoming rom-com My Demon

The much anticipated romantic comedy, My Demon is all set for its release next month. The drama is highly anticipated by fans because of its cast and story. My Demon will star Seong Kang and Kim Yoo Jung, both actors who have huge fan followings and are known for their hit dramas. Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s famed Lee Sang Yi has also been revealed as part of the cast.

Lee Sang Yi joins Seong Kang and Kim Yoo Jung in My Demon

On October 12 it was revealed that actor Lee Sang Yi will also be a part of the upcoming fantasy romantic comedy My Demon. This adds more spice to the drama as the three actors have proved their skills in the romance genre before. Lee Sang Yi will be playing the role of Joo Sang Hoon, CEO of Mirae Investment. His character is a frivolous and free-spirited man on whom Do Hee relies.

Lee Sang Yi recently appeared on the Netflix series The Hound Dogs and the Disney+ original series Han River. He is also a part of the upcoming Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung movie, Single in Seoul which will be released on November 29.

More about My Demon

My Demon will be spreading its magic to viewers from November 24. The combination of fantasy, romance and comedy would be a sight to behold. Kim Yoo Jung will be playing a chaebol heiress and Song Kang will be the demon who loses his power. Kim Yoo Jung’s Do Do Hee doesn’t trust others very easily and yet falls in love with a demon. The girl who had locked her feelings up comes in contact with the demon Kim Yoo Jung, who is played by Song Kang, and the two get into a marriage contract. Both their lives intertwine, they start to change slowly and influence each other.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Demon: Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang starrer will premiere on THIS date; know plot, where to watch and more