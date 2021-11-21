Lee Sang Yi, Kim Seon Ho & more feature on Shin Min Ah’s goodbye to ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Shin Min Ah is bidding farewell to her beloved character Yoon Hye Jin in signature Gongjin resident style. More than a month after the broadcast of the sixteenth and final episode of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’, Shin Min Ah seems to be finally ready to write thank yous to her character, the staff, fellow actors, the shooting site among the multiple other things we are sure she will miss from the show.

In her recent Instagram post she shared a summer peak into her shoots, captioning it ‘2021 Summer Yoon Hye Jin’ along with 5 glimpses of her character in the town of Gongjin, which is at the edge of a sea. Her sandy toes make an adorable appearance.

Soon, Shin Min Ah shared another collection of memories, this time featuring fellow cast and crew that were equally responsible for the success of the drama. The showreel included a lovely snap with actor Lee Sang Yi who played the role of the third side of the love triangle as Ji Seong Hyun, a variety show producer.

We also spotted actor Kim Seon Ho in one of the videos from the last scene of the drama where Hong Du Sik and Yoon Hye Jin have a wedding photoshoot. Both the lead characters’ parting interviews were cancelled following the viral controversy surrounding Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend. He will now return to the acting scene starting with script reading for the movie ‘Sad Tropics’ on December 3.

We are sure the fans of the show are loving this goodbye from Shin Min Ah’s Yoon Hye Jin.

