Lee Sang Yi, Lee Hyun Woo, Jang Dong Yoon and more: VOTE for best second lead male actor in 2023
Lee Sang Yi, Lee Hyun Woo, Jang Dong Yoon and many more actors have impressed us in 2023 with their amazing performances as the second male lead. Pick your favourite.
Lee Sang Yi in My Demon, Lee Hyun Woo in A Good Day to Be a Dog, Jang Dong Yoon in Daily Dose of Sunshine and many more actors stole viewers' hearts as the second male leads in hit dramas. Pick your favourite second male lead actor of 2023.
ALSO READ: 2023 Wrap-Up: Song Hye Kyo, Park So Dam, Shin Hye Sun, and more; VOTE for your favorite K-drama actress
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more