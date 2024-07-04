Lee Sang Yi to lead Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae starrer No Loss in Love's spin-off CEO's Menu; reports

Lee Sang Yi will reportedly lead No Loss in Love's spin-off CEO's Menu. Lee Sang Yi, Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae will be appearing in the upcoming romance comedy No Loss in Love which is scheduled to release later this August. Lee Sang Yi is known for his roles in hit K-dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Bloodhounds, My Demon and more.

Lee Sang Yi cast for No Loss in Love's spin-off CEO's Menu

On July 4, it was reported that Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing in the lead roles in the spin-off of No Loss in Love. This will be the first time for Lee Sang Yi to be playing the lead role in a romance comedy. The drama will follow the love story of a CEO with a nutritionist.

More about No Loss in Love

No Loss in Love is expected to premiere on 26 August 2024. It will air every Monday and Tuesday. The drama consists of 12 episodes.

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion. Kim Ji Wook is a kind person and can't ignore people who need help. Son Ha Young, on the other hand, is competitive and ambitious.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

