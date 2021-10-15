Lee Sang Yi will lend his vocals to the song 'I Wish You Be Happy' for Hometown ChaChaCha's final OST

As K-drama fans prepare to bid adieu to the beloved healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', the cast of the drama has one final surprise for the fans! Lee Sang Yi who plays PD Ji Sung Hyun in the drama will lend his vocals to the song 'I Wish You Be Happy' which will release on October 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Fans who religiously watch the drama are aware that Lee Sang Yi's character PD Ji Sung Hyun wrapped up filming his variety show in the quaint, seaside village of Gongjin and as a farewell gift sang a sweet goodbye song for the residents as well. Now, the talented actor will sing for the final OST of the drama as well. 'I Wish You Be Happy' is said to be a song that contains a pure and heartfelt feeling of wishing happiness for your loved one, and it is expected to give a great impression to the listeners in Lee Sang Yi's melodious voice.

Previously, this song was inserted into the ending of episode 14 and received a lot of attention as it plays during the scene when Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon-ho), writes down what he wants to do with Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min-ah) in the drama.

An OST album will also be released with a photo book, singers’ signed polaroids, photo cards and postcards. The music album will be released on October 18th at noon on major domestic music sites, and pre-orders for the combined album will start on October 15th. The final two episodes of the drama will give audiences answers to all their burning questions about Hong Doo Sik's traumatic past, Gongjin's secret lottery winner and where will Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin's romance lead them? 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' will air its final two episodes on October 16 and October 17 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hometown ChaChaCha: Ep 13 & 14 RECAP: Is this end of the road for Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah's sweet romance?

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.