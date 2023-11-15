Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk’s time travel drama The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract drops special poster

Adapted from a web novel, the series revolves around a time-traveling romance, narrating the contractual marriage between Kang Tae Ha played by Bae In Hyuk, a bachelor, and Park Yeon Woo played by Lee Se Young, who journeyed from 19th century Joseon to present day. MBC dropped a special poster for The Story of Park’s Contract Marriage.

Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk look mesmerizing in the new poster

The recently unveiled special poster provides a glimpse into the dynamics of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. It intricately depicts the diverse reactions of Kang Tae Ha and his half-brother Kang Tae Min portrayed by Yoo Seon Ho, alongside Park Yeon Woo and her devoted friend and attendant Sa Wol played by Joo Hyun Young, as they confront the significant marriage contract placed before them. Each character's expression adds layers of anticipation and curiosity, setting the stage for the unfolding narrative filled with unexpected turns and emotional depth.

Beyond the individual character portrayals, the poster offers subtle hints about the narrative. Both Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha don contemporary wedding attire – a symbol of their involvement in a significant marital contract. As the couple engages in the act of signing, the visual narrative unfolds with Sa Wol positioned in the background, her hands clasped in an expression of apparent joy, seemingly supportive of Park Yeon Woo's matrimonial journey. In contrast, Kang Tae Min wears a disapproving countenance, casting an enigmatic aura that intrigues viewers and sparks curiosity about the underlying reasons for these divergent reactions. This deliberate play of emotions adds an extra layer of mystery, promising a storyline replete with unexpected twists and emotional resonance.

Plot of The Story of Park’s Contract Marriage

In the 19th century, on her wedding night, Park Yeon Woo's husband reveals a long-standing heart condition and tragically dies. Devastated, she's kidnapped and thrown into a well. Upon waking, she finds herself in present-day Seoul. Kang Tae Ha, resembling her late husband, saves her. Kang Tae Ha, the heir to SH Seoul Corporation, guarded due to a heart condition and childhood trauma, values logic over emotions. His ill grandfather's wish for a wedding prompts him to propose a contract marriage to Park Yeon Woo, bringing together two lives across time and space.

With a poster that speaks for itself, The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract has successfully piqued the interest of K-drama enthusiasts. As viewers gear up for the November 24 premiere, the tantalizing visuals promise a rom-com that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

