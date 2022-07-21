Lee Se Young and Lee Seung Gi starrer drama ‘The Law Cafe’ confirms premiere date with a sweet poster

On July 21, KBS released the first poster for the upcoming romance drama ‘The Law Cafe’ featuring Lee Se Young, Lee Seung Gi and more! The poster shows a typical house and a neon sign with ‘The Law Cafe’ written on it as well as the premiere date, which is August 29. We are excited to see them on screen again!

‘The Law Cafe’ is a law romance drama that depicts the story of Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a former prosecutor who is now a building owner, and Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young), a lawyer with a 4-D personality. The story will focus on the events surrounding a law firm that also runs as a cafe. Kim Jeong Ho is a former prosecutor and current building owner who used to be known as a "monster genius". Kim Yu Ri is a lawyer who has a beautiful appearance but is not hesitant to show her fiery personality when witnessing injustice.

Lee Seung Gi has numerous hit songs as a singer such as ‘Because You're My Woman’, ‘Will You Marry Me’, ‘Return’ and ‘The Ordinary Man’. He has garnered further recognition as an actor and rose to popularity in parts of Asia with leading roles in popular dramas such as ‘Brilliant Legacy’ (2009), ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’ (2010), ‘The King 2 Hearts’ (2012), ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘You're All Surrounded’ (2014), ‘A Korean Odyssey’ (2017–2018), ‘Vagabond’ (2019), and ‘Mouse’ (2021). He was a member of the first season of weekend variety show ‘2 Days 1 Night’ from November 2007 to February 2012, and the host of talk show ‘Strong Heart’ from October 2009 to April 2012.

Lee Seung Gi's success as a singer, actor and host earned him the title ‘Triple Threat’ entertainer. He was first included in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2010 placing seventh, subsequently ranking fourth in 2011 and sixth in 2012, 2015 and 2022. The success of his television dramas in parts of Asia established him as a top Hallyu star. He is also listed as one of the highest paid Korean celebrities of 2021.

Lee Se Young is best known for her roles in ‘The Crowned Clown’, ‘Doctor John’, and ‘The Red Sleeve’.

