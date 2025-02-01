Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s Motel California achieves peak popularity with 6.0 percent ratings for episode 7

Starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles, Motel California is an ongoing South Korean series that has been gaining popularity ever since its premiere. The show has managed to secure high ratings with the new episode release, making it their personal best yet. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it.

Nielsen Korea unveiled its latest viewership ratings on February 1, 2025, highlighting Motel California's impressive rise. The drama’s seventh episode achieved a nationwide rating of 6.0% and a metropolitan area rating of 6.1%, setting a new personal record while maintaining its position as the top-rated show in its time slot across all channels. Notably, the episode’s ending scene, where Kang Hee and Yeon Soo’s romance reached its peak, saw ratings soar to 7.6%.

In the previous episode of Motel California, Ji Kang Hee and Cheon Yeon Soo tried to put their passionate kiss behind them and maintain a platonic friendship. However, their attempt proved more difficult than expected. When they coincidentally boarded the same bus to Seoul, they used the excuse of being friends to enjoy what seemed like a “non-date.” The episode ended with a cliffhanger as Kang Hee leaned in and asked Yeon Soo if it was okay for friends to kiss.

In the next episode, the two are free from the prying eyes of their small town. As they spend time together in Seoul, they appear relaxed and happy, walking side by side like a couple. Their deep history as best friends shines through with undeniable chemistry, especially when they playfully pose for pictures in a photo booth. With the tension between friendship and romance growing, will they be able to resist their feelings?

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. Episode 8 of the show will be released on February 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, another K-drama titled Love Scout, which airs in the same timeslot as Motel California, did not release a new episode due to Lunar New Year celebrations.