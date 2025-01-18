Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s Motel California hits personal best rating of 5.2 percent; Love Scout sees high viewership
Motel California manages to garner personal best ratings with the third episode release meanwhile Love Scout maintains hight viewership.
Motel California is an ongoing South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo as the lead cast. With its new episode release, the show has managed to garner high ratings, proving its growing popularity among fans. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it.
On January 18, 2024, Nielsen Korea unveiled the viewership ratings for shows that aired the day before. The third episode of Motel California achieved a nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, setting a new personal record for the show.
Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.
Motel California’s new episode will be available to watch on January 18, 2025 on tvN.
Meanwhile, Love Scout, starring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk, airs in the same time slot as Motel California, giving it stiff competition. The fifth episode claimed the top spot in its time slot across all channels, achieving an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent. The show hit its highest Friday ratings to date, as its Saturday ratings are typically higher. It was also the most-watched show of the week among viewers ages 20 to 49, earning an average rating of 3.9 percent.
The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.
The new episode of the show will air on January 18, 2025 on the SBS network.
