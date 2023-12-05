Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro set to star in What Comes After Love romance drama

Lee Se Young and Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro are set to co-star in an upcoming romance drama titled What Comes After Love. Coupang Play officially announced the production confirmation on December 5. Initially, there were discussions about actress Lee Se Young's potential involvement in the romantic K-drama. However, now on December 5 she has officially confirmed her role in the upcoming K-drama.

Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro confirmed for What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is an upcoming drama adapted from the bestselling collaborative novel written by Korean author Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, published in 2005. The narrative unfolds the romantic journey between a Korean woman and a Japanese man, who initially cross paths and fall in love in Japan, only to reunite in Korea five years later following their breakup.

Lee Se Young expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of a project based on a novel she has always admired, considering it an honor. She is determined to give her best performance in capturing the layered emotions associated with love. Additionally, she eagerly anticipates collaborating with Sakaguchi Kentaro and is committed to contributing her utmost effort to ensure the success of the project.

Advertisement

More about Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro

Lee Se Young is currently starring in another historical time-slip K-drama The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract.

Adapted from a webtoon sharing its title, Park’s Contract Marriage Story unfolds the unique marriage arrangement between the eligible bachelor Kang Tae Ha and the notorious Park Yeon Woo. In 19th century Joseon, Park Yeon Woo experiences an unexpected twist as she loses her husband on their wedding night, only to awaken in the 21st century. In this unfamiliar era, she finds herself entering into a contractual marriage with Kang Tae Ha who looks the same as her husband from the past, driven by entirely different circumstances.

Kentaro Sakaguchi, on the other hand, was born on July 11, 1991 and is a Japanese actor and model. He started his career as a model in Men's Non-no magazine in 2010 and later debuted as an actor under Tristone Entertainment in 2014. Notable roles include his appearances in the television series Tokyo Tarareba Musume in 2017 and the Japanese adaptation of the Korean thriller drama Signal in 2018. Additionally, he has showcased his talent in films such as The 100th Love with You in 2017 and Color Me True in 2018.

Sakaguchi made his television debut in 2015 as Ichikawa Manabu in the Nippon TV drama Yokokuhan: The Pain. His presence extended to the music scene when he appeared in the music video for Yozora, a single by Miwa, in August 2015. His popularity soared in September of the same year following his role in the film adaptation of the manga Heroine Shikkaku, and he became a sought-after figure, featuring in various advertisements.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Story of Park's Marriage Contract Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk impress in quirky rom-com