Lee Se Young displays some behind-the-scene fun alongside Lee Seung Gi on the sets of ‘Law Cafe’

On June 18th, Lee Se Young posted pictures of her on Instagram saying, "Love according to the Law Reunion." The released photo shows the back of the shooting site of KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Law Cafe'. In the photo, Lee Se Young wore a school uniform and transformed into a character in 'Law Cafe'.

In particular, Lee Se Young drew attention with pictures taken with Lee Seung Gi, Jo Han Cheol, and Jeon No Min, who appeared together in 'Law Cafe'. Jeon No Min in a legal uniform and Jo Han Cheol in a suit are making us look forward to the role of a lawyer character.

Among them, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young attracted attention by transforming into high school students wearing school uniforms and wearing name tags. In addition, Lee Seung Gi aroused curiosity by wearing horn-rimmed glasses and digesting the visuals of a model high school student.

Lee Se Young began her career as a child actress; and was best known for the films ‘When I Turned Nine’, ‘Lovely Rivals’, and ‘The Wonder Years’. She gained increased popularity after starring in the family drama ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop’ (2016), where she received favorable reviews. She and co-star Hyun Woo were dubbed as ‘The Ahchoo Couple’ by fans. Lee also won the Best New Actress award in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Award for her performance.

In 2017, Lee Se Young starred in her first leading role in free-to-air TV station with KBS2's youth drama ‘Hit the Top’. She then starred in the fantasy romantic comedy drama ‘A Korean Odyssey’ by the Hong sisters, and was praised for her portrayal of three different characters.

