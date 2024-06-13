Lee Se Young, Na In Woo to star in romance K-drama Motel California; Know broadcasting details

Lee Se Young and Na In Woo are set to star together in a new drama. Lee Se Young, known for her role in The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, is also gearing up for another drama alongside Sakaguchi Kentaro in What Comes After Love.

On the other hand, Na In Woo, last seen in Marry My Husband, will join her. Their collaboration will be in the MBC Friday-Saturday drama titled Motel California, confirmed to broadcast in the first half of 2025.

Lee Se Young, Na In Woo confirmed for Motel California

On June 13, it was officially announced that Lee Se Young and Na In Woo will star in the new drama Motel California (literal title). The 12-episode long drama is slated to air in 2025 via MBC.

Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and helmed by directors Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. Adapted from Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), the series revolves around a woman's journey. She grows up in a rural motel named Motel California and, after leaving her hometown, returns 12 years later to reunite with her first love and confront new obstacles.

More about characters of Lee Se Young and Na In Woo

Lee Se Young will portray the character Ji Kang Hee, who was raised in a motel operated by her father, essentially making it her home. Being of mixed race, with a father and mother of diverse heritage, Kang Hee encounters numerous challenges and emotional scars during her upbringing.

Despite this, she falls in love with her childhood friend, Cheon Yeon Soo, but on her 20th birthday, she leaves everyone behind and relocates to Seoul. There, Kang Hee pursues a career as an interior designer, reaching the pinnacle of success 12 years later. However, circumstances compel her to return to her hometown, where she reconnects with her first love.

Meanwhile, Na In Woo will portray Cheon Yeon Soo, a character entangled in a destined romance with Ji Kang Hee. Yeon Soo is a devoted man who remains steadfastly loyal to one woman throughout his life. Working as a veterinarian, he becomes the center of attention among the farmers in his rural village. Constantly bombarded with matchmaking offers from the villagers, Yeon Soo devises a plan to escape their persistent meddling.

He spreads a false rumor about being in a serious relationship with a fellow veterinarian. However, when Kang Hee, his first love, unexpectedly reenters his life, misunderstandings arise. Believing Yeon Soo to be in a committed relationship, Kang Hee confronts him, leading to tension and conflict between them.

The production team of Motel California commented, expressing their confidence in capturing the nostalgic and tender emotions of everyone’s first love within a delightful and twist-filled storyline. They emphasized that stars Lee Se Young and Na In Woo are highly regarded actors whose pairing brings a refreshing dynamic to the screen. Viewers can anticipate an exciting new youth romance drama. With the goal of airing in 2025, Motel California is set to commence full-scale production.