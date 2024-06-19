Lee Se Young, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Joo Been, Kwak Sun Young get confirmed as new cast for travel show Europe Outside Your Tent

Lee Se Young, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Joo Been, and Kwak Sun Young will be heading the upcoming travel reality show Europe Outside Your Tent. After the success of the latest season, which aired earlier this year, the show will be returning with a fresh cast.

Lee Se Young is known for her roles in hits like The Red Sleeve and The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. Ra Mi Ran appeared in hits like The Good Bad Mother. Lee Joo Bin received global appreciation with her latest role in Queen of Tears. Kwak Sun Young is currently appearing in the drama Crash.

On June 19, tvN confirmed that Lee Se Young, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Joo Been and Kwak Sun Young will be appearing as the regular cast members of their upcoming reality travel show Europe Outside Your Tent. The series follows celebrities exploring Europe as they put up in tents instead of hotels.

The latest season, which aired earlier this year, took place in France. The series garnered a viewership rating of 5.9 percent with an all-female cast, according to Nielsen Korea. The reality show is being directed by Lee Min Jung and Yoon Jae Won.

More about Lee Se Young, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Joo Been, and Kwak Sun Young

Lee Se Young is a popular actress who has appeared in several popular K-dramas, including The Red Sleeve, Crowned Clown and Doctor John.

Ra Mi Ran has led many hit K-dramas like The Good Bad Mother, Citizen of a Kind and Cold Blooded Intern. She also appeared in the previous season of Europe Outside Your Tent.

Lee Joo Bin is known for her roles in Be Melodramatic and Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area. She rose to global fame with her latest appearance in Queen of Tears.

Kwak Sun Young is currently appearing in the action series Crash. She has impressed viewers with her roles in Moving, Brain Works and more.

