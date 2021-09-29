Lee Se Young tells the sorrowful tale of a King’s court ladies in ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff’ teaser

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama ‘The Red Sleeve Cuff', which will be aired for the first time on November 5, is more than love with a court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen. A record of the mournful court romance of a king who put his country first. Based on the novel of the same name by Kang Mi-gang, who gained popularity, Lee Jun Ho (Lee San) and Lee Se Young (Seong Deok-im) play the roles of 'Jeongjo Isan' and 'Euibin', who are considered lovers of the century throughout the Joseon Dynasty. It is expected to stand at the center of the Korean historical drama craze in the second half of 2021.

Among them, the first teaser video of 'The Red Sleeve Cuff' was released on September 29th, raising expectations for this broadcast. The video, which started by illuminating the objects that the court ladies in each residence had, such as the konnyongpo hanging on the perch, the colorful fabrics flying around, trimming and bedding tools, embroidery frames and stationery, etc. Soon after, Lee Se Young, who appeared boasting a graceful appearance, sits in a small place and folds the 'Jade blue historical outfit' with neat skills, and in the neatly folded jeogori, the red sleeves, a symbol of court ladies, radiate a lovely presence like the cheeks of a girl dyed red.

On the other hand, the narration of Lee Se Young and Lee Jun-ho flowing over this figure catches the ears. Lee Se Young said, “The seven hundred court ladies who lived in the palace were all women of the king,” and expresses the sorrowful lives of court ladies who have to live their destiny while serving only one king for the rest of their lives. However, the narration of Lee Jun-ho, “The end of the sleeves dyed with that sign was a very dull red,” hints at the beauty of court ladies who do not lose their subjectivity even in their destined fates, and at the same time reveals the heart of a man who is fascinated by that beauty, leaving a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, the first teaser video catches the eye with its dazzlingly beautiful visual beauty. Lee Se Young's visuals that look like a fairy, not a court lady, as well as various objects with classic beauty, and the subtle harmony of Korean colors create admiration. A dreamy melody is added to this, maximizing the beauty of Korea. As it is the 'red end of the sleeves' that makes the eyes enchanted with this short teaser video, the expectations for this broadcast are rising vertically.

