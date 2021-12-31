Lee Seo Jin explains the ‘real’ motivation of becoming a successful doctor in ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ trailer

The released main trailer for ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ begins with the heartbreaking question of Park Won Jang (Lee Seo Jin), “Do hospitals have any conscience?” Park Won Jang, who grew up dreaming of seeing wonderful doctors on TV as a child. His dream came true after much hard work, but his life as a doctor is not easy. He thought everything would be fine once the hospital opened, but with the tearful record of 0 appointments, Director Park decides to fasten the strings of his purse by using annoying ways to save money, leaving the head nurse (Cha Chung Hwa) extremely irritated by her boss.

In the harsh reality, Park Won Jang never loses his smile thanks to his wife Samorim (Ra Mi Ran). The appearance of the couple exchanging unconventional glances whenever they have time causes laughter. Although he gets insulted by his wife for his greed for gags that cross the line, his family is the ultimate support system.

'Dr. Park's Clinic' is a medical comedy depicting the 'funny' reality of a novice doctor who is not wise. Director Park's story of escaping the fittest, who dreamed of becoming a true doctor, but still struggles between medicine and craftsmanship in an office today, gives a pleasant laugh and empathy.

The synergy of actors Shin Eun Jung, Kim Kwang Gyu, and Jeong Hyeong Seok, who does not need an explanation, including Lee Seo Jin, who has taken up his first comic role, Ra Mi Ran, who will burst the condensed comic potential, and Cha Chung Hwa, who emerged as a popular actor, are heating up the expectations. In addition, the pleasant energy of Seo Beom Jun, Joo Woo Yeon, and Kim Kang Hoon is expected to complete the special fun of 'Dr. Park’s Clinic’ and it will be released exclusively on TV on January 14, 2022.

