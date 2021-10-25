Lee Seo Jin & Kwak Sun Young amid discussions for the Korean remake of French drama 'Call My Agent'

On October 25, YTN Star reported that Lee Seo Jin and Kwak Sun Young has recently been nominated to play the lead roles in the Korean remake of the French original drama 'Call My Agent!'. On the same day, Studio Dragon that is planning and developing confirmed the news stating that the actors are currently reviewing them.

The drama will be produced by PD (producing director) Baek Seung Ryong who directed 'Pegasus Market' and written by Park So Young and Lee Chan. 'Call My Agent!' is a hit French series consisting of four seasons that captures the fierce struggles of top stars and their managers in a realistic and witty way. The remake will develop episodes that suit the situations and emotions in South Korea while including the nuance and feelings depicted in the French original drama. Also, for the fans, there will be a cameo lineup that will make every episode shine. The drama is in the middle of casting, and it will start filming in February 2021, once the cast is finalised.

Kwak Sun Young is best known for her work in dramas such as 'Encounter', 'VIP' and 'Hospital Playlist'. While, talented actor Lee Seo Jin is known for his work in dramas such as 'Marriage Contract' and 'Times', and films such as 'Intimate Strangers' and 'Love Forecast'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

