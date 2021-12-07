Lee Seo Jin looks unrecognisable as a greedy doctor in teaser poster for ‘Internal Medicine Director Park’

On December 7th, TVING's original 'Internal Medicine Director Park' released a teaser poster of Seo Jin Lee's radical transformation. 'Internal Medicine Director Park' is a medical comedy depicting the 'funny' reality of a novice doctor who is not even wise.Director Park, who dreamed of becoming a true doctor, but still struggles between medicine and craftsmanship in a flying doctor's office, is portrayed as a survivor of escaping the fittest.

The original webtoon of the same name, 'Internal Medicine Director Park' (written and illustrated by Jang Bong Soo) recorded more than 4 million views on Naver Webtoon Best Challenge.It was also ranked first in the number of hits in the Daum Webtoon League. Kim Kwang Gyu reunites with Lee Seo Jin in the upcoming drama as a director of obstetrics and gynecology. They were together in the 2016 hit melodrama ‘Marriage Contract’.

Ra Mi Ran, the female lead, plays the role of Samorim, Park Won Jang’s wife who believes in pseudoscience over her husband’s skills and knowledge. She is a fiery and reckless woman who still supports her husband through thick and thin. With this new pairing, we are ready to see their chemistry as a couple as well as their comedy timing.

The released teaser poster contains the original character and Lee Seo Jin, who has transformed into 'Park Won Jang', which is 100% synchronized.The phrase 'a shining doctor, a life in debt' hanging over his bald head seems to hint at a sad future for Park Won Jang. Meanwhile, 'Internal Medicine Director Park' was written and directed by Seo Jun Beom, a hit maker in the advertising world. It will be released exclusively on TV in January 2022.

