Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran and more display their vibrant personalities in ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ character posters

‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ is attracting attention with the actors' radical transformation and comic synergy. The character poster released also catches the eye by foretelling a different level of comedy. First, the appearance of Director Park, a novice doctor who shakes off his wig at the news of the first patient, causes laughter. His wig is on the verge of falling off due to his tense stance.

On the other hand, it is interesting to see Samorim with a smile on her face. In the phrase 'I am responsible for my family's health', Samorim's cheerful personality automatically puts a smile on one’s face. Nurse Cha Mi Young, enjoying her coffee leisurely, is also an unusual sight. The sight of her humming leisurely in spite of the failing hospital situation brings laughter.

The three 'wannabe wise' doctors, Seonwoo Su Ji, Jimin Ji, and Choi Hyung Seok, also exude unusual poses. The director of proctology, Susie Seon, who hid her rough language behind her fresh eyes, Choi Hyung Seok , the director of urology, who is whispering to Dr. Park as if he had heard some amazing news, and Min Ji, the director of obstetrics and gynecology, who has a lot of mixed coffee in his pocket. Their appearance adds to the expectations. The story of a hyper real hospital that is concerned with medical techniques and details, which marks the beginning of a new medical comedy that has never been seen before.

The cast which has Lee Seo Jin, who heralded a hot transformation for his first comic acting, Ra Mi Ran, who will turn the world upside down with her amazing acting skills, Shin Eun Jung who will show off her sinister charm and Cha Cheong Hwa, who will bring laughter with her clever acting adds to the expectations.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.