Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa and more are introduced in the group poster for ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’

TVING's original 'Dr. Park’s Clinic' released a group poster of Park Won Jang’s (Lee Seo Jin) family and friends, who will make the viewers laugh. Lee Seojin , Ra Mi Ran , and Cha Chung Hwa , as well as Shin Eun Jung, Kim Kwang Kyu, Jeong Hyeong Seok, Seo Beomjun, Joo Woo Yeon and Kim Kang Hoon, the unique auras of those armed with various personalities raise expectations to the utmost.

The cool smile of Park Won Jang's family in the public group poster spreads a warm energy. Next to Dr. Park, who has a dimpled smile, is his wife Samorim (Ra Mi Ran), who is reliable, and Cha Mi Young (Cha Chung Hwa), a veteran nurse with a career in a university hospital. The unique appearance of the three directors of 'Ojirapper' standing next to him also catches the eye.

From the director of surgery, Susie Seon (Shin Eun Jung ), who hides her rough inner side with her elegant appearance, Min Ji (Kim Kwang Gyu), the director of obstetrics and gynecology with a simple smile, and Choi Hyeong Seok (Jung Hyeong Seok ), the director of urology who stands with a cheerful face.

Their performances filled with laughter stimulate anticipation. Here, the bright energy of Cha Ji Hoon (Seo Beom Jun), a new nurse working under the guise of Park Won Jang and Park Min Goo (Joo Woo Yeon) and Park Dong Goo (Kim Kang Hoon), the two cute sons of the Park couple, are expected to create a comic synergy.

TVING’s original ‘Dr. Park’s Clinic’ will be released exclusively on Teabing on January 14, 2022 (Friday).

ALSO READ: Following BTS’ SUGA, members RM & Jin personally update worried fans

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.