Lee Seo Jin’s upcoming fantasy drama cancels production? Park Ji Hu’s Spirit Fingers resumes filming

The Korean drama industry has had issues in recent times as many dramas have either been suspended or completely stopped. Many production companies had to make difficult decisions regarding their dramas. Lee Seo Jin, Yoon Chan Young and Golden Child’s Bong Jaehyun’s Gangster Became High School Student had rumors that the drama’s production had been canceled. The rumors were quashed after the team themselves came and said that it is not true. But they have not said if the filming will start soon.

About Lee Seo Jin, Yoon Chan Young’s Gangster Became High School Student:

This show recounts the tale of 47-year-old gangster Kim Deuk Pal (Lee Seo Jin) who wants to begin his studies soon, claims the body of 19-year-old high school student Song Yi Heon (Yoon Chan Young). He punishes the people who did wrong around him and created a friendship with a student from his class who experienced abusive behavior at home.

Park Ji Hu, Golden Child’s Bomin starrer Spirit Fingers:

The upcoming drama Spirit Fingers starring Park Ji Hu, Golden Child’s Bomin, Park Yoona and Jo Joon Young has begun filming again after it got suspended. Currently, the crew is not sure if it will be suspended again. Based on the webtoon of the same name, Spirit Fingers follows the life of a girl who joins a painting group which seems strange but throughout the lessons, she learns to find her own color, her own shade. Studio Dragon, the production team behind the drama, were happy to start the filming again but were worried since they’ve lost a lot of time and money over the course of the suspension.

Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young and others in Gaslighting:

Another drama that has been affected by the decisions is the upcoming psychological drama Gaslighting starring Kim Hee Sun as lead. It was supposed to begin filming and slated to be released by the end of the year but it has now been suspended. An insider told a South Korean media outlet that they only filmed till episode 5 and some actors got to film only till episode 1 or 2. After that, Kim Hee Sun’s team said that they will resume filming of the drama soon. This show recounts the narrative of counselor Noh Young Won (Kim Hee Sun) and her mother-in-law, Hong Sa Gang (Lee Hye Young), a murder mystery writer, who cooperates in the wake of facing an occurrence that breaks the idea of her blissful family.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun Bin to reunite as hosts for Busan International Film Festival 2023 opening ceremony