Lee Seung Gi and Go Hyun Jung send support to Sehun and Song Hye Kyo for ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’

EXO’s Sehun and actress Song Hye Kyo received gifts while shooting for their upcoming SBS drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’. On August 28 Song Hye Kyo uploaded a picture of a coffee truck sent by Go Hyun Jung soon after which, EXO’s Sehun too received the same gift by Lee Seung Gi! It looks like both fans and artists are excited about their upcoming drama!

Song Hye Kyo expressed her gratitude by writing ‘Thankyou Go Hyun Jung sunbaenim!’ Previously, the actress had also extended her support to Go Hyun Jung by sending the same gift to the shooting set of the drama ‘A Person Similar To You’. Fans are happy to see the sweet friendship between the two actors.

EXO’s Sehun too uploaded two stories on his Instagram account expressing his happiness on receiving the gift. While in one picture it reads ‘Lee Seung Gi hyung bought me coffee’, Sehun can be seen posing in front of the coffee truck. The other photo revealed a coffee mug with the caption ‘I am the only one who got the expensive cup’. Sehun indeed has unique ways of expressing the love he receives!

The drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong as the main leads is set to air in mid-November. The drama revolves around a cold-hearted focused leader of a fashion company and a popular freelance photographer falling in love and breaking up. It will be interesting to see the chemistry between these super talented actors.

