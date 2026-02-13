Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In announce second pregnancy following birth of daughter in 2024

Actor couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are embracing parenthood once again. As revealed by his management label Big Planet Made on February 12 local time, the duo is expecting their second child. Actress Lee Da In is believed to be 5 months pregnant, with the couple focusing on the mother’s health at this point in the pregnancy.

On Thursday, Lee Seung Gi's agency Big Planet Made shared with OSEN, "Lee Da In is five months pregnant, and Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are prioritizing the mother's health and stability and focusing on prenatal care." The happy update comes two years after the birth of their firstborn.

The couple first publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2021 and held their wedding in April 2023. They then welcomed their first child, a daughter, in February of the following year. With the announcement of their second pregnancy, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the family.

Lee Seung Gi has previously been called ‘daughter fool,’ a colloquial nickname attached to fathers who deeply adore their daughters. The Vagabond actor has previously shared how he definitely recommends marriage and starting a family, while sharing his happiness from developing a bond with his wife and child. During an appearance on the variety show My Little Old Boy, he recalled the satisfaction that taking his young daughter to and from her school brings him. He has acknowledged that being married and having a kid come with their fair share of issues, but he has managed to overcome them with the happiness of a growing family.

The actor has faced much criticism from the masses for his in-laws’ controversial positioning in society, and previously decided to sever his ties with them in order to protect his own. He was last seen in K-drama The Law Cafe back in 2022 and has since appeared in Starlight Boys as a mentor.

