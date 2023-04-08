Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are completely in love in the newly released wedding pictures

Singer and actor Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Da In got married and became a couple. The agency revealed the wedding pictorial and photos of the ceremony, showing the best moments of good men and women.

On April 8th, Lee Seung Gi's agency, Byhumanmade, said, "On April 7, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married amidst the blessings of many people. Thank you again to the many people who have blessed me.” The photos released together are the wedding pictorial and the main ceremony photo of the two, and the smiles of the couple, who seem to resemble each other, are impressive. Lee Seung Gi wore a neat tuxedo, and Da In wore a pure white wedding dress, announcing the birth of a visual couple.

The Wedding:

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In held a wedding ceremony at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas on the afternoon of April 7th. Son Ji Chang was in charge of the wedding ceremony, while Yoo Jae Seok hosted the first part and Lee Soo Geun hosted the second part. The congratulatory song was sung by Lee Jeok. About 700 acquaintances and officials attended the ceremony as guests and congratulated the two on their new start. In the news of Lee Seung Gi's surprise marriage announcement last month, Lee Min Ho's joke, which resembled a comment on his social media handles, became a reality, saying, "What kind of situation is this where Lee Seung Gi calls 'Will you marry me'?" Singer Lee Juck blessed the couple's future by singing his hit song 'It's Thankful'. While listening to his senior's congratulatory song, Lee Seung Gi wiped the tears from his eyes.

The guestlist:

The wedding ceremony of the star couple was followed by a celebration procession of celebrities. Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, and Na Young Seok PD, who Lee Seung Gi worked with for a long time in the KBS2 entertainment program '1 Night 2 Days', Kim Yoon Seok, Kim Nam Gil, Han Hyo Joo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, and Super Junior member Kyuhyun, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Heechul, rapper Jay Park, Gil, SHINee’s Minho, and singer Insooni attended the wedding.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding guest list: Lee Dong Wook, Cha Eunwoo, and Han Hyo Joo among others

Advertisement