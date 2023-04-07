Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In wedding guest list: Lee Dong Wook, Cha Eunwoo, and Han Hyo Joo among others

Fans of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have been eagerly anticipating news of their wedding ever since the couple confirmed their relationship in mid-2021. The couple tied the knot on April 7 in a beautiful ceremony, which has been making headlines in the K-entertainment world. Fans are thrilled to see the two stars start their new journey together as a married couple.

The Wedding Ceremony

The wedding ceremony took place on April 7, 2023, at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, one of the biggest luxury hotels in South Korea. The event is strictly guarded with tight security, attended by close family and friends from the industry, with the couple opting for an intimate ceremony. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In both looked stunning in their wedding attire, with Lee Da In wearing an elegant white dress and Lee Seung Gi in a classic black suit.

A Star-studded Affair

Many celebrities from actors to comedians as well as K-pop idols were seen attending the wedding. Among the guests, there were Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Hoshi, Cha Eunwoo, Jay Park, Kang Ho Dong, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Sang Yoon, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, SuperJunior's Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun, FT Island's Lee Hongki, Ahn Eun Jin, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Soo attended the wedding among others. Netizens go gaga over the ceremony.

Reactions from Fans

Fans of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have been flooding social media with messages of congratulations for the couple. Many have expressed joy and excitement for the two stars, who have always been known for their kind and down-to-earth personalities. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's wedding has been a much-anticipated event for fans, and the couple did not disappoint with their beautiful ceremony. Fans are excited to see what the future holds for the newlyweds. With their combined talent and popularity, the couple will make waves in the Korean entertainment world for years to come.

