Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's marriage prep reveals Yoo Jae Suk as MC with THIS person as special performer

The Korean actors, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, surprised their fans in May 2021 by acknowledging their relationship. The marriage was announced earlier this month by actor-singer Lee Seunggi with a sweet handwritten note. The TV personality announced his wedding as the most important decision of his life and showed his excitement to share life with his ladylove and soon-to-be wife, Lee Da In.

It was also revealed that there will be a congratulatory song performed by singer Lee Juk to make their special day much more memorable. The singer is famous in South Korea for his congratulatory song ‘It’s Fortunate’.

The couple has been loved by K-Drama fans all around the world; the news of their wedding has created a massive fan frenzy. In the midst of all the excitement, Lee Da In's agency 9ato Entertainment has revealed that the wedding ceremony will be hosted by South Korean comedian and TV personality Yook Jae Suk . Previously, the ‘Vagabond’ actor and Yook Jae Suk have starred in many variety shows and are known for their bantering and camaraderie.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town ever since their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2021. Despite initial scrutiny and backlash, the couple seems to have overcome all odds with love, amidst difficulty, proving their commitment to each other. Drama fans are eager to learn every detail of their wedding day as the wedding date approaches. With most of the information under wraps, the couple is likely to have an intimate ceremony in Seoul at the Grand Inter Continental in Gangnam, as per reports.

Lee Seung Gi has previously starred in popular shows like ‘A Korean Odyssey’, ‘Vagabond’, ‘My Girlfriend is Gumiho’, and ‘Mouse’, earning fans' love and creating a strong fandom. Lee Da In made her debut with ‘Twenty Year Old’ in 2014 and starred in ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ and ‘Alice’, capturing the audience's love and attention.

Fans can't wait to see these K-drama stars in their real-life wedding attire. Last year was a treat for the fans as they witnessed their favourite actors, Park Shin Hye and Choi Taejoon, and 'BinJin’ couple Hyun Bin and Son Yejin, taking wedding vows.

What do you think of the soon-to-be bride and groom’s wedding preparations? Let us know below.