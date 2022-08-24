Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young display their chaotic personalities in new teaser and posters for ‘The Law Cafe’

On August 24, KBS released a new teaser showing the chaotic yet funny dynamic shared by the main couple of 'The Law Cafe' and we love every second of it! Starting with their sweet love that began in school and grew to be a love-hate relationship between the two in their adulthood. Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young) is described as a 'crazy' person for her outbursts and temper that bursts out at any time while Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi) has his own issues but he gets scared for her strong personality despite being in love with her. The drama will be released on September 5.

Two comical and sweet main posters have been released for 'The Law Cafe' starring Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young. The main poster is announcing the start of the 'replacement contract party', which will be presented by the building owner Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and the tenant Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young).

The two dressed in red and purple in 'couple sweatshirt' exploded comical sensibility with polar opposites. In particular, while hundreds of contracts were scattered, Kim Jeong Ho, who is holding a contract, pointed to the contract with an absurd expression, and Kim Yuri rather stepped on Kim Jeong Ho’s shoulder and showed a confident face, exuding a weird chemistry.

The main poster draws attention to the 'The Law Cafe', which will open in earnest after 12 days. A tall building owner and a beautiful boss are waiting for the 'The Law Cafe', which will operate under the slogan 'For the price of a cup of coffee... I will listen to your concerns'.

Kim Jeong Ho, who took off his sweatshirt and transformed into a neat suit, is holding a law code in one hand and a coffee cup in the other. Here, Kim Yuri, dressed in a bright pastel-toned floral dress, pours a cup of coffee. 'The Law Cafe' with 'ex-prosecutor' building owner Kim Jeong Ho and 'four-dimensional lawyer' and tenant Kim Yuri foretells an unusual cafe, raising interest in the two people's activities.

The drama follows Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi) who is an extremely smart man. He used to work as a prosecutor, but, due to his father’s corruption scandal, he quit his job. He has been unemployed since that time. He owns a building and lives off the rent collected, while also living on the rooftop of the building. Kim Jung Ho is good friends with Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young). They have been friends since they were high school students about 17 years ago. Kim Jeong Ho has held a crush on Kim Yuri for a long time.

