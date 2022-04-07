Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young to reunite in new webtoon based drama ‘Love According to Law’

‘A Korean Odyssey’ co-stars Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young have been confirmed to appear in KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Love According to Law' which is a drama based on the popular web novel with the same name by writer Noh Seung Ah, which has recorded more than 4 million views. 'Love According to Law' will premiere on August 29th.

Lee Seung Gi takes on the role of Kim Jung Ho, Kim Yu Ri’s friend of 17 years. He is a genius and a man who constantly thinks on his feet. Lee Se Young takes on the role of Kim Yu Ri, a multi-faceted lawyer and tenant who boasts an outstanding appearance but has a fiery personality who cannot stand injustice.

Lee Seung Gi has numerous hit songs as a singer such as ‘Because You're My Woman’, ‘Will You Marry Me’, ‘Return’ and ‘The Ordinary Man’. He has garnered further recognition as an actor and rose to popularity in parts of Asia with leading roles in popular dramas such as ‘Brilliant Legacy’, ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho’, ‘The King 2 Hearts’, ‘Gu Family Book’, ‘You're All Surrounded’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’, ‘Vagabond’ and ‘Mouse’.

Lee Se Young is best known for her roles in ‘The Crowned Clown’, ‘Doctor John’, and ‘The Red Sleeve’. Meanwhile, 'Love According to Law' will premiere on August 29th.

The production team said, "We are confident that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young will bring life to the characters Kim Jung Ho and Kim Yu Ri in 'Love According to Law' with their own personalities.”

ALSO READ: ‘SKY Castle’ star Kim Seo Hyung confirmed to lead new drama based on Japanese novel

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.