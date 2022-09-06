Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young starrer ‘The Law Cafe’ premieres with strong ratings

The first episode of KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Law Cafe', which was first aired on September 5th, recorded 7.4% 2049 2.0% in the metropolitan area based on Nielsen Korea, From the first broadcast, it ranked first in the same time slot on all channels, signaling a fresh start.

In the first episode of 'The Law Cafe’, the character introduction of Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi), a former prosecutor who wears only sportswear, and Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young), a four-dimensional lawyer with a unique fashion philosophy, was drawn, drawing attention.

The drama follows Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) who is an extremely smart man. He used to work as a prosecutor, but, due to his father’s corruption scandal, he quit his job. He has been unemployed since that time. He owns a building and lives off the rent collected, while also living on the rooftop of the building. Kim Jung Ho is good friends with Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young). They have been friends since they were high school students about 17 years ago. Kim Jung Ho has held a crush on Kim Yuri for a long time.

Kim Yuri is a beautiful and smart woman. She is also driven by justice. Due to a past experience with a guy, she has decided to stay single for the rest of her life. She works as a lawyer for a big law firm, but, one day, Kim Yuri quits her job. She then opens ‘Law Cafe’ in the building that Kim Jung Ho owns. The cafe serves coffee and legal advice. Anyone can stop by and drink coffee or get legal counseling.

