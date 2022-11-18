Lee Seung Gi demands clarification for his payments from Hook Entertainment; Agency responds

Hook Entertainment The management company released a notice confirming actor Lee Seung Gi sending a certification of contents to them. He has demanded to understand the transparent details of his earnings and the expenses done by the agency.

Actor Lee Seung Gi who is currently one of the artists under Hook Entertainment has reportedly demanded clarity regarding his earnings and the payments by his agency. This comes after rumors were spread regarding Academy winner Youn Yuh Jung’s exclusive contract discontinuing. All this seems to be a result of a recent search and seizure operation carried out by the authorities on the entertainment agency.

Hook Entertainment has said that they are currently reviewing data related to the request and are working on a response satisfactory to both parties as they would like to come to a conclusion without any misunderstandings. They have apologised for not giving a proper response to the reports being made regarding the recent activities against the company. At the same time, they came back with a “no comment” about the search and seizure by the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency and the embezzlement rumors. They will release an official statement regarding the same once it has been sorted out to some extent.

Park Min Young

It is also being reported that the said raid is a response to the recent suspicions of the CEO and executives of Hook Entertainment being connected to Park Min Young’s ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun, and being involved in embezzling large amounts of money. While the actress has since broken up with the controversial man, more details about his wealth have been released. Park Min Young recently starred in the tvN drama Love in Contract which aired its last episode on November 10.