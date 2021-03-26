Lee Seung Gi faces the Head Hunter in Ep 8 of Mouse; Is it possible for a psychopath's brain to be changed?

Episode 8 of Mouse is a terrifying middle point in this thrilling drama.

From what we have seen so far, Jung Ba Reum is an overly kind individual who believes in the innate goodness of human beings. He cannot believe there could even exist a person who wants to harm others. He puts others before himself at all times and isn't afraid to risk his life for the same. He feels queasy at the sight of blood and gore and would never lay a finger on even an animal. However, after his encounter with Dr Yohan, leading him to getting 3 brain surgeries, something is amiss.

Jung Ba Reum has completely changed. He kills the bird he loved so dearly because it disturbed his sleep and returns to the police station after a year as a changed man. His sixth sense is extraordinary and he has started to think like a psychopath. This thought process is helping Ko Mu Chi get closer to solving the murder cases but there is still no explanation for this change.

In episode 8, Ba Reum finds out that the person who did his surgery was none other than the Head Hunter himself, Han Seo Joon. The knowledge stuns Ba Reum and he's filled with resentment, wondering whether it is possible for someone to put a psychopath's brain in his head. Ba Reum is showing a duality unlike ever before which makes one question his real identity. Is he really Han Seo Joon's son or has he been tricked by the Head Hunter? We still don't know.

Credits :tvN

