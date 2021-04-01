Lee Seung Gi finally shows his true psychopathic colours in latest episode of Mouse; Ratings continue to rise

Mouse has taken a creepy turn once again as Ba Reum shows his psychopathic side.

According to Nielsen Korea on the 1st of April, 2021, the 9th episode of tvN's Wednesday and Thursday drama 'Mouse', broadcasted on the 31st garnered an average of 5.9% for households in the metropolitan area, and a maximum of 6.4% for households nationwide. The average was 5.6% and the highest was 5.9%. In addition, the TVN target male and female 2049 viewership ratings were 3.4% on average with the highest of 3.6%, the national average 3.4%, and the highest 3.7%.

On episode 9 of Mouse, Jung Ba Reum starts to look for evidence and information on Han Seo Jun because he believes it is impossible that the man operated on him and the unfamiliar memories that were popping up in his mind were those of Yohan, who had now passed away. This was reinforced by the fact that his own face as a pre-schooler was different from the face that keeps flashing through his memories. Go Mu Chi shows up to Ba Reum's house drunk and full of resentment, to which Ba Reum responds not only with anger over his desperate attempts towards finding the killer but also by strangling him. His eyes had changed and he was no longer the Ba Reum that we all knew and loved. However, Bong Yi comes in just in time to witness his face splattered with blood.

It is also revealed that Han Seo Jun had been researching on successful brain transplants for decades now. While Dr. Daniel triumphed in his field of genetics, Han Seo Joon felt hostile towards his success and went on to serially kill people in order to gather subjects for his experiments. The true intentions of Choi Hong Ju PD is also up in the air at this point, especially with the appearance of the new-born next to her and the fact that Han Seo Jun had met and used Choi Hong Ju in the past for his inhuman deeds.

The following episode of Mouse will be rated 19+ owing to the level of gore and mature content and will be broadcast at 10:30PM KST on the 1st of April, 2021.

Are you watching Mouse? Share your theories and thoughts in the comments section down below!

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×