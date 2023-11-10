Lee Seung Gi, GOT7's BamBam, Youngjae and Girls' Generation's Tiffany set to host 2023 Seoul Music Awards

Recently a representative from the 2023 Seoul Music Awards shared that the emcee lineup for the upcoming awards ceremony has been finalized. It was confirmed that South Korean artists like GOT7's Youngjae, Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young, and more were announced as the Master of Ceremony for the event. Previously the lineup of performing artists was unveiled by the committee which included artists like RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and more.

MCs for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards announced

On November 10, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards scheduled to be held on January 2, 2024, shared the Master of Ceremony (MCs) for the upcoming award show event. This year the venue for the event is confirmed to be the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. South Korean all-rounder Lee Seung Gi along with GOT7's BamBam, Youngjae, and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young will be hosting the 33rd award ceremony, announced the secretariat of the 2023 Seoul Music Awards.

Lee Seung Gi who is hailed as an all-rounder entertainer will showcase his outstanding hosting skills at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards in Thailand. For Lee Seung Gi, the Seoul Music Awards hold a special place because his debut in 2004 won him the Rookie Award for the first time. 2024 will mark the 20th anniversary for him, hence the stage is even more special to host.

Via his agency, Human Made, he shared, "As I start the new year of 2024 as the MC of the Seoul Music Awards, I will focus the attention of K-pop fans worldwide with the best performance." GOT7's members BamBam and Youngjae, who represent the third generation of K-pop will also host the ceremony. Since the event is happening in Thailand and given its popularity locally, it was only fair for BamBam to be the host.

An official from BamBam's side mentioned that although BamBam is busy with his tour, he split his schedule to attend the Seoul Music Awards held in his native Thailand. Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young was revealed as the MC's hidden card. Belonging to the second generation of K-pop and accumulated years of experience under her name, it is expected to see how Tiffany will portray the role of emcee.

Performance lineup for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards

Three sets of performance lineups were unveiled for the upcoming 2023 Seoul Music Awards. The lineup includes GOT7's BamBam, Kang Daniel, KISS OF LIFE, STAYC, Tiffany Young, Sandara Park, Young Tak, NMIXX, GOT7's Youngjae, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE. The official voting for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards began on November 5, 2023.

