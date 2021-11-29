Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon & Han Hye Jin chosen as MCs for 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards to air on THIS date

On November 29, SBS announced Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon and Han Hye Jin as the MCs for the upcoming award ceremony titled - '2021 SBS Entertainment Awards'. The 2021 SBS Entertainment Awards will be held on December 18 with the theme, 'Next Level,' which will be presented in a metaverse concept. The show will celebrate and honour the many entertainers who shone brightly on SBS’ variety programs in 2021.

Last year, Lee Seung Gi hosted the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards alongside ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Shin Dong Yup and was praised for doing a great job. This year, he will be joined by popular female comedian Jang Do Yeon along with the model and MC Han Hye Jin, both of whom are currently appearing on various variety shows. The viewers can expect refreshing chemistry between this MC lineup.

The SBS Drama Awards also known as SBS Awards Festival, is an awards ceremony presented annually by Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) for outstanding achievements in Korean dramas aired on its network. The highest honour of the ceremony is the 'Grand Prize' also called as 'Daesang' awarded to the best actor or actress of the year. Actor Lee Mi Sook won the Daesang for 'How's Your Husband?' in 1993 and Namgoong Min won the Daesang for 'Hot Stove League' in 2020.

