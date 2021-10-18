Lee Seung Gi joins Kwak Do Won in the upcoming suspense thriller drama ‘Supernote’

Lee Seung Gi is currently reviewing the offer from the upcoming drama series. It was reported that Kwak Do Won is also reviewing the offer. 'Supernote' will depict stories of villains revolving around a very high-quality counterfeit bill. The drama will be produced by Taewon Entertainment, however, the broadcast station has yet to be determined.

Lee Seung Gi is a South Korean singer, actor, host, and entertainer. Known as the ‘Ballad Prince’, Lee Seung Gi has had numerous hit songs such as ‘Because You're My Woman’, ‘Will You Marry Me’, and ‘Return’. He has garnered further recognition as an actor and rose to international popularity around Asia with leading roles in popular dramas.

He was a member of the first season of the weekend variety show ‘1 Night 2 Days’ from November 2007 to February 2012, and the host of the talk show ‘Strong Heart’ from October 2009 to April 2012. Lee Seung Gi was nominated and awarded the Grand Award (Daesang) at the 2018 SBS Entertainment Awards for SBS variety show Master in the House. He became the youngest entertainer who won the Grand Award (Daesang).

The dramas he has worked on are ‘My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox’, ‘The King 2 Hearts’, ‘Gu Family Book’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’, ‘Vagabond’ and ‘Mouse’. His latest drama ‘Mouse’ garnered a lot of traction and respect for his role as Jeong Ba Reum, a diligent police officer whose life turns upside down after confronting a psychopathic serial killer. We cannot wait to see a new side of him on screen soon!

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong preview a sweet romance in upcoming office drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.