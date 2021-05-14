Lee Seung Gi, Kim Seon Ho & Kim So Yeon bag major wins at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

The complete list of the winners of the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards is here! Read on to find out.

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards was a roaring affair! Fans from all over the world were glued to the live broadcast of the biggest night in the Film, Theatre & Television Awards in the South Korean entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony was held without an audience, because of Coronavirus, at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan. Superstar Suzy and MC Shin Dong Yup returned as hosts for the fourth consecutive year.

The biggest stars of South Korean entertainment lit up the ceremony with their delightful presence, looking stunning in their designer gowns and suits. MCs Suzy and Shin Dong Yup were the first to grace the red carpet, followed by a sea of celebrities including Lee Seung Gi, Kim Seon Ho, Kim So Hyun, Lee Joong Gi, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim So Yeon, Yoo Ah In, Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun and Ahn Hyo Seop amongst others.

JTBC’s Beyond Evil won both Best Drama and Best Screenplay, and its star Shin Ha Kyun also bagged the award for Best Actor in the television category. Kim So Yeon, the star of SBS’s smash hit makjang drama, The Penthouse, took home the prize for Best Actress. Flower Of Evil's director Kim Chul Gyu won Best Director. Oh Jung Se won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his stunning portrayal of Moon Sang Tae in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Yeom Hye Ran of The Uncanny Counter fame claimed the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

Kim Seon Ho who rose to stardom with Start Up bagged the award for Tik Tok Popularity Award (male), Seo Yea Ji won the Tik Tok Popularity Award (female). Lee Do Hyun's sensitive performance in 18 Again, landed him the big win as Best New Actor, Extracurricular's Park Ju Hyun won Best New Actress. Mouse's Lee Seung Gi won Best Male Entertainer, while Jang Do Yeon won Best Female Entertainer.

The Grand Prize in the Film category went to The Book of Fish. In the film category, Yoo Ah In won Best Actor for Voice of Silence, while Jeon Jong Seo won Best Actress for The Call. Yoo Jae Suk won the Grand Prize in the television category. Yoo Jae Suk’s MBC variety show How Do You Play? also took home the award for Best Variety Show. Congratulations to all the winners.

ALSO READ: 57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominees Out: Kim So Hyun, Song Joong Ki, Uhm Ki Joon & more nominated

Do you agree with the list of winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×