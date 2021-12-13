Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee & Sung Si Kyung confirmed to host the '36th Golden Disc Awards' on THIS date

On December 13, it was confirmed that Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Si Kyung will be hosting the upcoming 36th Golden Disc Awards. The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 pm KST (11.30 am IST) at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome and will be broadcast via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

Sung Si Kyung has hosted the Golden Disc Awards for six consecutive weeks. Lee Da Hee and Lee Seung Gi, who also have experience hosting previous years of Golden Disc Awards, will be joining the MC lineup as reliable hosts. Unlike in the past where the MCs were in charge of hosting different days of the awards ceremony, this year’s ceremony will be held in just one day to prevent the spread of infection.

Songs and albums that were released between November 2020 through mid-November 2021 were eligible to be nominated this year, with music excluded from nomination last year included in the nomination category this year. For the album division awards, only albums with at least six new tracks (excluding intros, outros, and instrumentals) were eligible. OSTs and project songs for K-dramas were not considered for nominations. The production team of the event are still deciding whether to incorporate a live audience, prioritizing the safety of all artists, fans, and staff amid the Covid 19 pandemic. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

