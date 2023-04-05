Lee Seung Gi-Lee Da In wedding: Here's what we know so far

Actor Lee Seung Gi is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Lee Da In. The couple reportedly started dating in the year 2020 and will get married on April 7 this year. The announcement regarding their engagement was made earlier this year by Lee Seung Gi. On February 7, 2023, Lee Seung Gi took to his official SNS and shared letters with his fans where he disclosed his engagement with actress Lee Da In. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are one of the most popular couples in South Korea right now. The latter isn’t too surprising given Lee Seung Gi’s massive popularity and Lee Da In’s performances in some really popular dramas like ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ and ‘Come and Hug Me’.

In late February this year, Lee Da In revealed to a Korean media outlet that comedian and television host Yoo Jae Suk will be hosting the wedding. The agency further revealed that Lee Juk will be performing the congratulatory song for Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s wedding. The venue for the wedding is none other than the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam - one of the biggest, most fancy luxury hotels of South Korea. Ever since the couple made their relationship official in May 2021, fans have been eagerly looking forward to any updates from them.

Lee Seung Gi is one of South Korea’s most popular actors. Besides acting, he is also known for his skills as a singer and entertainer. Born on January 13, 1987, in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Seung Gi first garnered popular recognition as a singer, with smash hits like ‘Because You're My Girl’ and ‘Will You Marry Me?’.

Besides his activities as a musician, Lee Seung Gi has also appeared in numerous Korean dramas, including ‘My Girlfriend is a Gumiho’, ‘Gu Family Book’, and ‘Vagabond’. His brilliance in acting has rewarded him with several awards including the Best Actor Award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Lee Seung Gi is a talented and versatile performer who has proved his potential in various facets of the entertainment industry.

