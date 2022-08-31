Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young and more relive their school days in latest poster for new drama ‘The Law Cafe’

The released special poster contains a 'bright moment' as high school students Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi), Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young), Han Se Yeon (Kim Seul Gi), and Do Jin Ki (Oh ​​Dong Min) fight in water. As the four of them fight in the sunny weather like a picture, the water drops create a sensuous feeling, exuding a youthful cartoon-like feel.

In addition, Kim Jung Ho, who smiles brightly, Kim Yuri, who smiles broadly, Han Se Yeon, who rushes cheerfully, and Do Jin Gi, who winks and laughs, expresses youthful qualities by showing four-person, four-color expressions. The production team said, "Paying attention to the first love narratives of Kim Jung Ho, Kim Yuri, Han Se Yeon, and Do Jin Ki will be a fun point for 'The Law Cafe'."

The drama follows Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) who is an extremely smart man. He used to work as a prosecutor, but, due to his father’s corruption scandal, he quit his job. He has been unemployed since that time. He owns a building and lives off the rent collected, while also living on the rooftop of the building. Kim Jung Ho is good friends with Kim Yuri (Lee Se Young). They have been friends since they were high school students about 17 years ago. Kim Jung Ho has held a crush on Kim Yuri for a long time.

Kim Yuri is a beautiful and smart woman. She is also driven by justice. Due to a past experience with a guy, she has decided to stay single for the rest of her life. She works as a lawyer for a big law firm, but, one day, Kim Yuri quits her job. She then opens ‘Law Cafe’ in the building that Kim Jung Ho owns. The cafe serves coffee and legal advice. Anyone can stop by and drink coffee or get legal counseling.

