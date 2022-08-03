Lee Seung Gi & Lee Se Young starrer ‘The Law Cafe’ postpones premiere to THIS date

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young starrer ‘The Law Cafe’ has pushed back its premiere by a week. Previously, on July 21, KBS released a teaser poster for the upcoming drama, announcing its premiere date as August 29. Following this, KBS has now released a new poster on August 3, announcing the new premiere date to be September 5.

The post comes along with the caption, “‘The Law Cafe’ teaser poster reveal! Legal Advice Romantic Comedy ‘The Law Cafe’ airs its first episode on September 5. We hope a lot of people tune in.”

Meanwhile, the poster is identical to the previously released teaser poster, with the only change being the premiere date being updated from August 29 to September 5. Check out the newly released teaser poster, below:

‘The Law Cafe’ stars Lee Seung Gi as Kim Jeong Ho, a former prosecutor who now owns a building, joined by Lee Se Young as Kim Yu Ri, a lawyer. With its Korean title translating to ‘Love According to the Law’, the upcoming drama will see the two characters coming closer as Kim Yu Ri becomes Kim Jeong Ho’s new tenant.

The new series will also mark Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young’s reunion, as the two stars had previously worked together in ‘A Korean Odyssey’. ‘The Law Cafe’ is based on a popular web novel of the same name as its Korean title (‘Love According to the Law’). Upon the confirmation of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young leading the upcoming drama, the production team shared, "We are confident that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young will bring life to the characters Kim Jeong Ho and Kim Yu Ri in 'Love According to the Law' [literal title] with their own personalities.”

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation reveals group teaser photos & more ahead of comeback with 7th album ‘FOREVER 1’

