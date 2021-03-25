From Lee Seung Gi in Mouse to Jung Hae In While You Were Sleeping: 5 hottest policemen in K dramas

They have 'arrested' us with their handsome looks and charming personalities, and we cannot deal with it! Listing down our picks for the hottest policemen portrayed by our Hallyu stars in our favourite K-dramas.

Trust Korean actors to make even the men in uniform look ravishing! These are actors who have portrayed policemen in dramas with utmost conviction and belief, that we have actually believed them to be real cops! They have arrested us with their handsome looks, charming personalities and incredible acting performances, that we cannot help but root for them. Here are some of our favourite picks for the hottest policemen by our Hallyu stars in our favourite K-dramas.

1. Lee Seung Gi - Mouse

It is no secret that Lee Seung Gi is a talented singer and actor, and currently, he is wowing audiences with his earnest portrayal as Jeong Ba Reum in Mouse. His life changes when he encounters a psychopathic serial killer. This drives him and his partner Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) to unearth the truth behind psychopathic behaviours. He is a good person with a sensitive heart, and that's what makes him so likeable.

2. Jung Hae In - While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping is one drama where you are happy for the main couple, but are also rooting for the second lead. Jung Hae In portrays Han Woo Tak, a handsome, intelligent and able-bodied policeman. Jung Hae In was lovely and delightful in the role of Han Woo Tak.

3. Kang Ha Neul - When The Camellia Blooms

Kang Ha Neul as Hwang Yong Sik is the kind of person we would take home to introduce to our mothers! A police officer with a strong instinct for finding and beating up criminals, Hwang Yong Sik will go to any extent to protect his love, Oh Dong Baek.

4. Jo Jung Suk - Two Cops

The ace actor, Jo Jung Suk plays a double role, one as a cop and the other as a skilled conman in Two Cops. Jo Jung Suk plays Cha Dong Tak, a dedicated and fierce detective in the violent crimes unit. He is serious and determined in his job. The drama also stars Kim Seon Ho and Lee Hyeri.

5. Yoo Seung Ho - Memorist

Yoo Seung Ho portrays Dong Baek/Sung Ju Ho, a police officer and detective who is very passionate about catching criminals. He has supernatural powers. He can read a person's memories just by touching their skin. A must watch drama!

