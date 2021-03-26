Lee Seung Gi opens up about taking acting classes and enjoying fan theories about his character on Mouse

Lee Seung Gi has worked hard for days and nights on end to perfect this role.

High praise is due to actor Lee Sung Gi for taking on the role of Jung Ba Reum, especially with the significant changes the character goes through in the second half of the drama. Just as Ba Reum after his surgery, we too are reeling from the shocks of one revelation after another. There are several possibilities at this point with respect to the real identity of Jung Ba Reum. If he really is Han Seo Joon's son, why doesn't his mother acknowledge him? Was he given away at birth? Did Han Seo Joon perform a brain transplant from Yohan to Ba Reum or did he just experiment with him to trigger his psychopathic gene that he had kept dormant for all this while? Either way, Lee Seung Gi is giving the performance of his lifetime and it is truly worthy of applause.

Lee Seung Gi's management company, Hook Entertainment said that Lee Seung-gi has a love for his work and his character as Jung Ba Reum, so he takes acting classes separately even on a busy schedule. Through this hard work, he constantly strives to embody a different appearance from the characters he has played before. The actor himself also feels very happy that viewers send various guesses and opinions about the character Jung Ba Reum, and he is doing his best with all his might. The production company also said, "Please look forward to the performance of Jung Ba Reum, which Lee Seung-gi has completed with great care for a long time."

In the meantime, the ratings for Mouse are on an all-time high and each episode is consistently breaking the previous episode's record. At this point, it is also one of the most highest rated Wednesday-Thursday dramas in the history of dramas aired on tvN.

