Lee Seung Gi parts ways with agency of 17 years; To reportedly set up his own agency with father

On May 24, Hook Entertainment thanked Lee Seung Gi and announced his exit from their company on mutual terms.

Today looks like a Lee Seung Gi day. The actor recently made headlines after confirmation of his relationship with ‘Alice’ actress Lee Da In went viral. A few hours later, the infamous news company Dispatch, too released their dating pictures where the couple is seen visiting the actor’s grandmother and sitting in the car. It seems like Lee Seung Gi is starting his life afresh as he has decided to leave his agency, Hook Entertainment.

On May 24, Hook Entertainment released a statement expressing gratitude for Lee Seung Gi’s trust in them in all these years. The actor made his debut 2004 under the company and since then, has been with them for 17 years. The company and other K-media outlets also state that the actor is planning to establish a one-man agency and work as an independent artist in the future.

Read the company’s official statement below:

Hello, this is Hook Entertainment.

Our exclusive contract with our artist Lee Seung Gi will be terminated on May 31.

Even though we have been together for a long time even with a relationship based on trust even before his debut, but, he recently has decided to establish a new one-man agency and promote independently, so we agreed to maintain a relationship that is supportive of each other in the future.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partner Lee Seung-gi, who has been active as one of Korea’s top artists, with Hook Entertainment for a long time.

In addition to this, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have always shown support and affection for Lee Seung Gi, and we ask you to continue to show him your unlimited support in the future too.

We will do our best to support Lee Seung Gi and cheer him on as he takes on more challenges as an independent artist.

Thank you.

Some time later, Sports Chosun, a K-media outlet, stated that the actor will be opening his own agency as an independent artist with his father. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

We’ll continue to root for the actor and can’t wait to see what type of projects he’ll be taking up!

